Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 51,532 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $57,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,064,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,894,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

