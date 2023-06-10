7,372 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in H&R Block by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

H&R Block Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

