Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,532,000 after acquiring an additional 777,545 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Twilio Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $101.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,669.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,741 shares of company stock worth $1,222,638. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.