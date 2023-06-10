Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Position Increased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,990,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,910,000 after purchasing an additional 525,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,195,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,405,000 after buying an additional 203,766 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IR opened at $62.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

