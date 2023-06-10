Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

NVO stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

