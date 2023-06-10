TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,666.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $19,663,423. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $800.15 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $831.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $774.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $715.90.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

