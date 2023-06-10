Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 65,780 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Yum! Brands worth $74,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

YUM stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.96.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

