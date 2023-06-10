Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.