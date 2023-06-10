2,515 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RY opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

