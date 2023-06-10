Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,370 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 35,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,721 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STM. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $47.23 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading

