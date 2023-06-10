Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $312,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Realty Income by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Realty Income by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

NYSE O opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.