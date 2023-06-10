Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 6,756 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $120.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.