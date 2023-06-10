Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Sells $658,208.25 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 12,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $658,208.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.78, a PEG ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Dynatrace by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 342,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Dynatrace by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

