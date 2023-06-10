Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $226.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.98. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

