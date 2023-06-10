CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.86.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.14.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.