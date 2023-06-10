Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ASML by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 263,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in ASML by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML stock opened at $715.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $639.18.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 84.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

