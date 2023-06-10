The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,846 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

