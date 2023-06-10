Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace Sells 29,178 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 29,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,490,120.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 152,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,143.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.78, a PEG ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.