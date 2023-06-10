Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tobam boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $246.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

