Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,581 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,540,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after acquiring an additional 467,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,044,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,612,000 after purchasing an additional 426,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

