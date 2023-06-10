BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Stock Position Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 44,287 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,951,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 171,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 489,892 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,125,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273,482 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0562 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

