Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Raymond James by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,652,000 after buying an additional 1,653,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Raymond James by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,984,000 after buying an additional 837,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 614,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 359,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $95.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

