15,295 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,928,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,505,000 after acquiring an additional 543,572 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of F opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

