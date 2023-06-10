Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Bernd Greifeneder Sells 30,755 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.78, a PEG ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 703.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 164,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

