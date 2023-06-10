Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 187.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 827,287 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,667,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 168.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 576,600 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

MRSN stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $978.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.71. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

