Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $5,088,215.25 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 98,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $5,088,215.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,859,059.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $50.98 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.78, a PEG ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,600,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

