The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after buying an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.