Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $12.77 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $136.02 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

