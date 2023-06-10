Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $217,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Up 0.3 %

NVS opened at $100.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

