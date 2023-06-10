CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $161.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.62.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

