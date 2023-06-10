Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,647,000 after acquiring an additional 129,133 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,651,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.