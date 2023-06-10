Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 343 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $6,399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 381.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,479,000 after purchasing an additional 76,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $906.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $580.01 and a 12 month high of $964.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $911.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $856.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

