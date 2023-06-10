Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,981 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.