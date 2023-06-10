Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

