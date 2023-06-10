Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 6,693 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of TechnipFMC worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.4 %

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.75.

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.