Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 5,574 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $503,041,000 after purchasing an additional 103,170 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing stock opened at $217.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average is $202.20. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

