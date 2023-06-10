First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,883 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,024 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,883 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Autodesk worth $27,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $201.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.63.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

