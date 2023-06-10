Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 5,148 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TT opened at $176.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.61. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

