11,198 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Acquired by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 218,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,388 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,733,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,482,000 after purchasing an additional 932,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HR stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -620.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.