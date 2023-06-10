Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 663,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,715 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $30,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Masco by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after buying an additional 196,938 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 74,031 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $53.97 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

