Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Invests $231,000 in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

América Móvil Trading Down 0.6 %

América Móvil stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

