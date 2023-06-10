Clear Street Markets LLC Has $164,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 569.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after buying an additional 1,423,155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,752,000 after buying an additional 2,262,915 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after buying an additional 19,354,619 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,676,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,275,000 after purchasing an additional 303,870 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $64.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

