Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after purchasing an additional 145,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.