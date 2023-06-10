Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 4,419 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,011 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $162.51 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

