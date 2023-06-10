Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 4,405 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.
EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
