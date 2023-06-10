Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 4,405 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.