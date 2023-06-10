Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Nucor has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nucor to earn $11.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,725,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nucor by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after purchasing an additional 272,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

