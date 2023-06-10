Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PM opened at $92.59 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.