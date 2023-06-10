First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,275 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $30,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RDVY opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.