First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $24.84 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Gartner worth $24,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total value of $239,533.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,205.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,209 shares of company stock worth $2,298,608. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

NYSE IT opened at $344.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. Gartner’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

