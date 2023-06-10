First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 119,693 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,693 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $29,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

